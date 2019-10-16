Commission OKs fix at Sams Pool - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Commission OKs fix at Sams Pool

Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:00 pm

Commission OKs fix at Sams Pool BY STEVE CLARK STAFF WRITER

The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved a $775,000 contract with Ziwa Corporation for renovations to Sams Memorial Pool at Dean Porter Park.

Phase one of the renovation, consisting of re-plastering the pool’s interior, was completed in spring 2019 and reopened in the summer, pending phase-two reconstruction of the deck, under-deck tunnel, chemical room, heaters and other items.

According to the city’s parks and recreation department, however, “significant deterioration to the concrete and rebar” required that the phase-two renovation be extended. Parks and recreation solicited bids for the contract over the summer, with construction expected to be complete in 180 days from awarding of the contract.

Commissioners awarded the contract Tuesday following a recommendation from parks and recreation Director Damaris McGlone and the project architect, GMS Architecture.

“There are these tunnels so there’s concrete that’s falling down, some rusted rebar,” McGlone told the commission. “It’s an essential need to get this replaced.”

The funds are already budgeted in a Certificate of Obligation account, according to parks and recreation.

Sams Pool underwent an extensive renovation in 2004 that divided what had been an Olympic-sized pool into two pools, one for adults and one for children. The $12 million renovation led to a number of problems, including a massive leak that led to the pool being closed off and one, then for the entire summer of 2009 until the leak was fixed.

Sams Pool reopened in summer 2010 after a $120,000 repair job. The pool, originally built in the mid-1950s, was named for the late philanthropist Earl C. Sams, who founded the Earl C. Sams Foundation, and whose daughters were Gladys C. Porter and Camille Lightner. Brownsville’s zoo, and the Lightner Playhouse in Dean Porter Park, bear their names.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com

