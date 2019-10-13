Colleges visit Brownsville for art portfolio day

The Brownsville Independent School District held the “RGV Portfolio Day” Saturday at the Museum of Fine Art where students who are interested in pursuing a career in art talked with representatives from universities in Texas to discuss the opportunities available for them.

At the event, UT-Austin, UTRGV, TSC, Baylor University, Texas State and University of North Texas, among many other universities, informed the dozens of students who attended the event about the programs available for them as well as financial aid. The students were seen carrying their art portfolio and showing it to the representatives. Artwork presented included acrylics, illustrations, comics, mixed media and graphite.

“Brownsville has a strong tradition of art. It needs support, which means education, but also financial support and it needs the support of the community and the parents because there are careers in art and people don’t realize that it is one of the fastest-growing careers in the country,” Stephen Hawks, an art lecturer at UTRGV, said. “I have students that their parents do not support them and I tell them that they have to be strong because not only they’re parents are not going to support them but the world is not going to support them. You do have to find a way to make a living and you can make a living in art and what I tell them is, ‘find something that you enjoy doing, or that you can stand doing, to support your art.’ But if you want to be an artist you have to have almost an iron will. But art is important and you have to believe in the purpose of art.”

Natalia Palomino, a senior in Hanna High School, said she started drawing when she was a little girl. In her portfolio, colorful drawings of eyes, people, among other things, were shown.

“I would like to be an animator type of artist and create little short films,” she said. “I started drawing since forever. I’ve always done it and I like to draw eyes and people ... With art you can express the way that you feel without having to say anything, you just draw and that’s what I love about it.”

Her mom said when Palomino was a little girl, she would draw on the furniture and the walls. She added this event is really good for future college students so they can know the opportunities available for them.

“She’s very good at it. (When she was little) she scribbled all over the walls and furniture but she is very good and has a different imagination,” Palominos’ mother said laughing and looking at her daughter. “This event is very good. It is one of the first times I have heard about it and I think more people should be involved.”

Hawks said art is necessary to live a complete life and without it we would get stuck. He added the main purpose of art is to communicate.

“Without art we become myopic and say everything is about our paycheck, or our rights, everything becomes kind of closed in,” he said. “It is the fullness of being human that art deals with ... The main thing in art is communication and without communication we stagnate.”

