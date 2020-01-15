College on Campus: SJA, UTGRV sign dual instruction MOU

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Saint Joseph Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday enabling SJA students to earn as many as 24 college credit hours in courses instructed by UTRGV professors on the SJA campus at no additional cost.

“This is a program tailored for Saint Joseph’s for maximum impact for our students and families. For us it’s a game-changer,” SJA President Michael Motyl said at a signing ceremony in the Cantu Administration Building.

Janna Arney, a deputy UTRGV president and SJA alumna who developed the program, said leadership teams from the two schools worked together to ensure that university classes will be integrated into the school day in a way that allows students to still enjoy the SJA experience.

She said research shows that students who participate in dual-enrollment programs “out-perform those that don’t” later on in a college or university setting.

Motyl said the courses were specifically chosen for SJA students will be fully transferrable to colleges and universities throughout the nation.

“This partnership will bring UTRGV professors to our campus. There is no other school in Brownsville that can say that,” Motyl said. The courses will be available to junior and senior students.

Pablo De La Garza, a junior at SJA, said the idea of being able to take college-level classes in high school is exciting.

“Now I have the opportunity to take courses that would have cost my family a lot of money here at school at no cost,” De La Garza said. “That’s exciting.”

He said he hopes to attend the University of Texas at Austin and is pursuing scholarship opportunities.

Motyl said the 24 hours of UTRGV credit available to SJA students is in addition to 11 credit hours already available in a dual enrollment program through Texas Southmost College.

