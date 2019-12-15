Collaborative Effort: Group donates supplies to shelter residents

A crowd of photographers and journalists gathered in front of Casa del Migrante San Juan Diego y San Francisco de Asís in Matamoros on Friday afternoon to watch a team of collaborating Knights of Columbus from Texas and Mexico deliver a truckload of donated supplies.

The organization has spent approximately $272,000 since August to help meet the humanitarian needs of individuals at the border, according to a press release sent by the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville.

Matamoros-based Knights were met by visiting colleagues from across Texas. They were met by Matamoros Bishop Eugenio Lira, Bishop Daniel E. Flores, of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville, and Father Francisco Gallardo, who serves as director of the migrant facility in southwest Matamoros.

The three men addressed reporters in front of a truckload that included items such as medicine, clothing, food, and water before heading inside to hold a Christmas posada and a meal for shelter residents.

The residents, primarily women and children, gathered at tables set up in the shelter’s entrance as the Bishops explained how the local Catholic diocese is collaborating with aid organizations to support asylum seekers passing through northern Mexico.

Prompted by Lira, migrants in the group identified themselves from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

“Right now, the focus is about what is happening on the Matamoros side, as opposed to in previous years where it was centered in Brownsville. The humanitarian needs are very similar,” Flores told The Brownsville Herald.

“The church is doing what it can to help coordinate the many people doing good work in helping these families — to help direct the aid to where the need is at the present moment. Sister Norma Pimentel and all of the organizations in Brownsville are doing what they can keep it as organized and as efficient as possible,” he said.

Two Texas-based Knights explained that the organization’s involvement in border aid began in El Paso, where an organization asked the Texas State Council for $4,500 to build showers for migrants waiting in Ciudad Juarez.

"If it weren’t for that original request, none of this would have happened,” said Knight Alfredo Velo of Rio Grande City.

Velo’s fellow Knight Terry Simonton made a seven-hour drive from Temple, Texas, to attend the event.

He explained that the humanitarian crisis in Juarez prompted the organization to act on the national level. “Carl Anderson, the Supreme Knight, wanted to do more. He created the southern border initiative to help locally. It’s not political at all, it’s humanitarian,” Simonton said.

“Initially we were on the United States side, in El Paso. We shifted our efforts as the need shifted to Mexico. That’s when we began going over to help at the shelters, so that these people have something while they’re waiting to cross.”

Workers prepared tamales for the crowd inside a small kitchen on the edge of a courtyard. Local knights hung a red and green piñata from the top of the ceiling while children took turns swinging the bat to find goody bags hidden inside.

Attendees participated in a Christmas posada, singing along to printed lyrics as the procession moved outside.

An official with Mexico’s Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) who attended the gathering said that the agency assists the shelters in Matamoros with supplies, food, and water. Additionally, INM provides assistance for the construction of shelter facilities.

“There are currently four shelters for migrants in Matamoros,” said the official, counting them on his hand.

Lira told the crowd that the Diocese plans to continue its aid to migrants passing through the area. “We’re donating our time and our efforts to help the migrants both here and in Reynosa,” he said.

