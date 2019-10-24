Cold front to arrive overnight; temperatures in the 50s - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Cold front to arrive overnight; temperatures in the 50s

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 2:59 pm

Cold front to arrive overnight; temperatures in the 50s By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

You’ll probably be asleep when the cold front arrives in the Valley.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Brownsville say the front will make its way into the King Ranch and the Upper Valley between 1 and 3 a.m. and into the Lower Valley between 3 and 5 a.m.

Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 50s once the storm arrives, but feel like the upper 40s. The winds are expected to be 30 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 45 mph.

The NWS in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory, which is in effect from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Cameron County is asking residents to take precautions in light of potential severe weather forecasted for overnight and into Friday, which are associated with a strong cold front.

“It’s important for Cameron County residents to continue monitoring weather conditions and to be aware of precautions that they can take to maintain personal safety,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

Make sure to move your lawn furniture, trash cans, basketball poles, Halloween decorations and trampolines to safe areas so they won’t be blown over by the high wind.

Friday afternoon temperatures should be in the mid 60s and then fall back to the 50s by Friday evening.

As the front moved through the Texas Panhandle earlier today it brought with it snow and freezing temperatures. The temperature in Amarillo is 32 degrees and forecasters expect up to six inches of snow overnight.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION POSSIBLE

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are keeping track of a low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche.

The system could become a tropical depression, but the cold front is expected to blow the storm over the western Gulf of Mexico Friday and Saturday.

Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 2:59 pm.

