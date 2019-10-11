Cold front on its way to the Valley

By the end of the day you’ll need a sweater, maybe even a jacket.

The cold front that everyone is waiting for is making its way across Texas today and dropping temperatures rapidly.

At noon, Dallas area temperatures have dropped to 51 degrees, Austin is 49, San Antonio is 53 and Houston is 59.

The National Weather Service at Brownsville says once the front arrives in South Texas, temperatures will plunge 15 to 20 degrees in an hour and up to 30 degrees in three to four hours following the front. Meaning temperatures will go from the upper 80s to mid 90s down to the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight.

Forecasters say strong winds gusting up to 45 mph will accompany the front as it moves across the Valley and then diminish to 10 to 20 mph through early Saturday.

The front will also bring thunderstorms with one to two inches of rain. It is expected to arrive in Kenedy County by 2 p.m., Willacy County by 3 p.m. and Cameron/eastern Hidalgo between 4 and 5 p.m.

On the Island, the surf will be rough and not ideal for boating or swimming.

The storm will only be around for the weekend and by Monday temperatures will return to the 90s.

