Cold front delays Island power pole repairs

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Another spell of bad weather will delay repairs on power poles that were destroyed during last weekend’s storm on Padre Boulevard.

According to a press release from the City of South Padre Island, AEP Texas will work on repairs through tomorrow, weather permitting.

City representatives said the cold front that hit the Valley yesterday produced strong winds that caused the delay.

Padre Boulevard from Palm Street to Esperanza Street will remain closed to motorists and pedestrians.

Sections of Padre Boulevard will be opened as work progresses, stated the press release.

The South Padre Island Police and Fire Departments, along with other city departments, will work together to manage personnel, traffic control barrels and cones that will be placed in areas to enhance the flow of traffic.

ISLAND METRO SERVICES TEMPORARILY REROUTED

Buses will operate on the Island about every 35 to 40 minutes depending on traffic.

PORT ISABEL ROUTES ONE AND TWO — Running north along Gulf Boulevard and south along Laguna Boulevard. (Wave down system — active).

ISLAND ROUTE 4 — Running north from Palm Street to Morningside on Laguna Boulevard and south on Gulf Boulevard. (Wave down system and marked stops — active).

LAGUNA HEIGHTS ROUTE 3 — Will remain the same.