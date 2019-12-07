Coast Guard rescues woman body boarding off Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — A 28-year-old woman body boarding on South Padre Island was rescued Wednesday evening after she drifted offshore.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watch standers were notified by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department of the plight of the woman, who was rescued without incident.

A Coast Guard 33-foot special purpose craft and boat crew launched to the scene. Once on scene the boat crew recovered and safely transferred the swimmer to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the station, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“ Regardless of the activities you have planned for on the water you should always be prepared and have a flotation device at your disposal and a float plan filed,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Hostetter, a coxswain at Station South Padre Island. “They could save your life.”