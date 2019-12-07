Coast Guard rescues woman body boarding off Island - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Coast Guard rescues woman body boarding off Island

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am

Coast Guard rescues woman body boarding off Island Staff Report Brownsville Herald

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — A 28-year-old woman body boarding on South Padre Island was rescued Wednesday evening after she drifted offshore.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watch standers were notified by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department of the plight of the woman, who was rescued without incident.

A Coast Guard 33-foot special purpose craft and boat crew launched to the scene. Once on scene the boat crew recovered and safely transferred the swimmer to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the station, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“ Regardless of the activities you have planned for on the water you should always be prepared and have a flotation device at your disposal and a float plan filed,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Hostetter, a coxswain at Station South Padre Island. “They could save your life.”

Posted in on Saturday, December 7, 2019 10:00 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]