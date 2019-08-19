Coast Guard: Boater finds missing jet skier - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Coast Guard: Boater finds missing jet skier

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 9:00 pm

Coast Guard: Boater finds missing jet skier Staff Report Brownsville Herald

A jet skier who had been reported missing Sunday was found Monday about two miles north of the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports the 27-year-old man was picked up from a sandbar by a boater shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. There were no medical concerns.

The man was reported missing at about 5 p.m. Sunday when he failed to return a jet ski he had rented.

The Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders issued an alert and launched a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew to search for the missing skier.

The U.S. Coast Guard reports other agencies helping in the search were the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alligator, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Port Isabel Police Department.

