Clinics receive additional funding from HHS

Posted: Monday, April 6, 2020 7:06 pm

Clinics receive additional funding from HHS Staff Report Brownsville Herald

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $250,000 in supplemental funding for several clinics because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brownsville Community Health Clinic has received $89,375, Community Action Corporation of South Texas has received $68,928 and Su Clinica Familiar has received $98,980, Vela said

“Our community health centers, hospitals and health care workers are at the frontlines of this national and world wide pandemic. They deserve our support and should receive the necessary funds and equipment they need as they fight to save lives and keep our community safe and healthy,” said Vela.

“I applaud HHS for providing funds to these three community health clinics to help treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19, and I will continue to work to ensure that Congress provides the federal funds our community health centers need to do the important work they do.”

“Su Clinica serves over 31,000 people in Cameron and Willacy Counties,” said Dr. Elena Marin, Su Clinica CEO. “This supplemental grant will help with needed supplies and getting our telehealth/telemedicine services up and running. Keeping our patients, employees and our community safe is of utmost concern as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.”

