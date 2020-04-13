City to provide COVID-19 updates at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting

The Brownsville City Commission will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday via Webex Teleconference Meeting.
The commission will discuss updates on COVID-19 that include:
>>Continuity Plan Update: City staffing, facilities and services including actions and continuity of such operations
>>Financial Update: Emergency Procurement
>>Drive-thru collections/testing site update
The commission will consider and take action on Resolution No. 2020-033, which will authorize the city manger to modify and update the voluntary sick leave pool and bank policy and the negative sick leave bank policy.
Members of the public wishing to participate in the meeting may call 1(408) 418-9388 and enter the access code: 269-204-998. The password is: Commission.