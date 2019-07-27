City to host storm water and drainage forum - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

City to host storm water and drainage forum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:00 pm

City to host storm water and drainage forum By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The City of Brownsville will host a “Storm Water & Drainage Forum” from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center for residents to learn about the impact of the storm water initiative in Brownsville, discover the ongoing collaborative partnerships and to discuss and share input on upcoming drainage projects.

The forum is in partnership with several organizations such as the United States Army Corps of Engineers, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Brownsville Public Utilities Board, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Water Development Board, Cameron County and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The main purpose of the event is to bring all our federal, state and local partners, that we have been working with for the past few years, together to start having collaborative talks about what we are doing with storm water and drainage in Brownsville, as well as in other parts of the county, so that we are all on the same page moving forward and all our goals are aligning as opposed to maybe having to overlap in some places,” David Licon Jr., engineer and floodplain administrator for the City of Brownsville, said.

Licon said there are about 6,000 inlets across the city and the staff at the City of Brownsville needs the help of residents to not throw trash on the streets and to call 546-help (4357) if they see a clog.

Christina Garza, community engagement coordinator at the City of Brownsville, said there are things residents can do to help prevent their streets from flooding.

“What we do ask is that our residents when they’re cutting their grass, trimming the trees in the yard, if they can collect everything and dispose it correctly … little things like that make a big impact on the drainage here in Brownsville,” she said. “If we all do a little bit, it adds up to a big difference in our community.”

Registration for the event is available at Eventbrite. For more information contact Susana Guzman at sguzman@cob.us or (956)-547-6810.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

Posted in on Saturday, July 27, 2019 9:00 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]