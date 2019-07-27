City to host storm water and drainage forum

The City of Brownsville will host a “Storm Water & Drainage Forum” from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center for residents to learn about the impact of the storm water initiative in Brownsville, discover the ongoing collaborative partnerships and to discuss and share input on upcoming drainage projects.

The forum is in partnership with several organizations such as the United States Army Corps of Engineers, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Brownsville Public Utilities Board, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Water Development Board, Cameron County and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The main purpose of the event is to bring all our federal, state and local partners, that we have been working with for the past few years, together to start having collaborative talks about what we are doing with storm water and drainage in Brownsville, as well as in other parts of the county, so that we are all on the same page moving forward and all our goals are aligning as opposed to maybe having to overlap in some places,” David Licon Jr., engineer and floodplain administrator for the City of Brownsville, said.

Licon said there are about 6,000 inlets across the city and the staff at the City of Brownsville needs the help of residents to not throw trash on the streets and to call 546-help (4357) if they see a clog.

Christina Garza, community engagement coordinator at the City of Brownsville, said there are things residents can do to help prevent their streets from flooding.

“What we do ask is that our residents when they’re cutting their grass, trimming the trees in the yard, if they can collect everything and dispose it correctly … little things like that make a big impact on the drainage here in Brownsville,” she said. “If we all do a little bit, it adds up to a big difference in our community.”

Registration for the event is available at Eventbrite. For more information contact Susana Guzman at sguzman@cob.us or (956)-547-6810.

