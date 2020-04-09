City to host Q&A on facial covering requirements - Brownsville Herald: Local News

City to host Q&A on facial covering requirements

Posted: Thursday, April 9, 2020 8:03 am

City to host Q&A on facial covering requirements By LAURA B. MARTINEZ Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

The City of Brownsville will host a Q&A this afternoon on its new Facial Covering Policy.

The event will be live-streamed beginning at 3 p.m. on the city's Facebook page, and will provide the community on the new updated declaration and the use of face shields.

The Brownsville City Commission extended the Declaration of Local Disaster until at least April 21 to help curb the spread of COVID-19. The updated declaration states residents will be required to wear facial coverings beginning on Monday.

Participating in this afternoon's live-stream are Mayor Trey Mendez, City Commissioner Rose Gowen and Dr. Belinda Reininger.

