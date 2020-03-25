City to host COVID-19 Q&A on Facebook live today

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez and city officials will be hosting two live Q&A sessions via City of Brownsville official Facebook page Wednesday to address COVID-19 concerns and questions our community and media partners may have.

The first Q&A session is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the community and the second Q&A session is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the media.

Questions may be asked live in the comment area.

Attending the Q&A are Mendez, Brownsville Public Health Director Art Rodriguez, Police Chief Felix Sauceda, Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon and Communications Director Felipe Romero.

The Q&A will be available at Facebook.com/BTXrgv