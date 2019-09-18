City to hold Creating a Green Brownsville workshops

The city of Brownsville’s Planning and Redevelopment Services Department will hold two workshops on Creating a Green Brownsville: Adoption of the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code.

The workshops will be held today, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Brownsville Public Library Central Branch, 2600 Central Blvd., and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the same location.

The purpose of the workshops is to inform the community about the upcoming changes as the city begins upgrades to comply with the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code.

Brownsville will join other cities across Texas in adopting and implementing energy provisions that result in energy savings.

Documents related to the adoption of the code update can be viewed by visiting the Planning and Redevelopment Services Department at City Plaza, 1034 E. Levee St.

Public comments may be submitted through an online survey, mail, e-mail or by telephone.

The public comment period closes at 5 p.m., Sept. 30.