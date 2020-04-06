City: Take virus seriously, stay home

More than 600 people have been tested for the coronavirus at the City of Brownsville drive-thru, with more than 20 cases coming back positive, Public Health Director Art Rodriguez said the drive-thru is helping protect as many people as possible and added everyone should take the virus seriously and stay at home, especially residents in Brownsville, which has a high percentage of health issues like diabetes.

"We've had 646 people tested already as of Friday evening and the drive-thru has revealed 21 positive tests. It has been important for us to be able to stop the contagion because imagine if those 21 cases did not know they were positive and they would not be quarantining and staying home to prevent others from getting sick, imagine what the numbers would look like," Rodriguez said.

"The people in Brownsville tend to have health issues, like diabetes, high blood pressure and weight issues and they have been known to contribute to poor outcomes."

Rodriguez added how disappointed he is to still see people outside of their homes without conducting essential activities even though there is a mandatory shelter-in-place. He said it is very important for the community to stay at home as much as people and to not wait to see a loved one get sick to take the virus seriously.

"What's most important is that people have to realize that we are not in the same timeline that New York, Lousiana and California are. They probably are about two weeks ahead of us. The first reported death in the Valley was reported [Saturday night] and people should not wait until that to take this seriously," he said.

"We are two weeks behind and people today may not realize that they may have already come in contact. It takes about five days to see the symptoms but young people may not even be aware that they have the symptoms, other than a loss of taste or a loss of smell and that;s one of the symptoms of this virus. ... The best thing people can do for the next two weeks is to stay at home as much as possible."

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said once it became apparent that the two most effective forms of preventing the spread of this virus were social distancing and testing, he instructed the emergency management team to implement a drive-thru testing option as soon as possible. He added that if someone tests negative, they are still asked to stay home for at least a week in the event of a false negative.

"It is critical to have a drive thru because it helps the city identify those individuals who are exhibiting symptoms, allows us to monitor those individuals, and ultimately determine whether or not they are positive for COVID-19," he said.

"Upon taking the exam, an individual is instructed to remain at their home until the results come in. Our health department works in conjunction with the Cameron County health department to quarantine those individuals and monitor symptoms."

Mendez said the city commission has allocated funding to cover testing for those who are uninsured or unable to pay for the test. He said the sooner they can get people tested, the easier it is to flatten the curve and that one cannot put a price on human life.

"Several studies are showing the peak in Texas for May 6. At that point, projections show that things will get much worse. However, the more that our citizens follow the shelter in place order, the sooner we will be able to hopefully return to our daily lives," he said.

"While many individuals have had the good fortune of not getting sick or not having any of their friends or family members get sick, they are certainly not immune. The virus has proven to be highly contagious and affects both the young and old."

