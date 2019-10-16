City tables street decision; No change on renaming McNair Family Drive

The Brownsville City Commission voted at a regular meeting Tuesday to table an item that will decide if McNair Family Drive will be renamed back to East Fronton Street.

The application for the rename was filed Friday, not giving enough time for the city to inform all residents in the area about the proposed change, City Attorney Rene De Coss said in the meeting. Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez added that they will publish a notice of proposed street name change in the newspaper to inform the community.

“ We just have to make sure that we have the notice in the newspaper and the notice to the residents,” Ramirez said.

The decision to change the name from East Fronton Street to McNair Family Drive was made in May and an attempt by residents of the street to persuade the City Commission to reverse the change was unsuccessfully made in an Aug. 6 meeting.

According to residents, one of the main reasons to reverse the name is because East Fronton Street has an enormous historical significance to the City of Brownsville and it is the “will and desire of the majority of property owners that McNair Family Drive be changed to East Fronton Street.”

Ernesto Hernandez Chapa, one of the residents requesting the change, said more than 80 percent of property owners want to have the street renamed back to East Fronton. He said there were two mailings sent out to the property owners of that street; one on Aug. 8 for all the out-of-town owners and another one on Sep. 4 with certified letters to all owners who could not be reached before.

“ We are following the process that the cty is making us do and we contacted all the neighbors from Fronton Street and we gathered 88 percent of signatures,” Hernandez Chapa said in an interview in Spanish. “We went door to door and those that we couldn’t reach we sent two letters, we did two mail outs; the first one for those who don’t live there and the second one for those who were out of town or don’t live on the street.”

Hernandez Chapa said he is following the process and rules that were implemented in the July 30 special meeting where the City Commission and mayor voted to approve a resolution adopting and implementing a street renaming policy. Hernandez Chapa said he hopes the residents of the street get their “historic Fronton” back.

“ We are following all the rules and I hope they (City Commission and mayor) respond to us in the same way and give us back our historic street,” he said.

Also discussed in Tuesday’s meeting was the appointment of an Ad Hoc Committee that would review the street renaming requests and provide comments regarding the potential impact of the name change on operations of the city departments and other affected entities. City officials did not take action on this.