City still faces street decision; East Fronton name remains an issue

The Brownsville City Commission will once again take up the issue of renaming McNair Family Drive to East Fronton Street, possibly reversing a decision in made back in May.

Some neighborhood residents were displeased with the commission’s decision and drew up a petition asking that McNair Family Drive, from Palm to Sam Perl boulevards, be renamed back to East Fronton Street.

The issue has been brought before the Commission at several meetings but has been tabled in part due to questionable information provided at a previous meeting.

Renaming the street will be discussed at today’s City Commission meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. at Brownsville City Hall, 1001 East Elizabeth St.

Last month, the commission voted to table the issue after six names appearing on a petition submitted to the commission contained six signatures in favor of keeping the McNair Family Drive name but at the same time were in favor of changing the street name back to East Fronton Street.

At that Nov. 5 meeting, Mayor Trey Mendez said it was best that city employees personally speak to those people and ask them their point of view before taking any action.

According to background information for tonight’s agenda item “In question, were six (6) signatures that appeared on the petition for and against the name change. These property owners were contacted and affidavits indicating their preference were signed and notarized (all in favor of East Fronton Street). Votes/signatures have also been validated.”

A petition presented to the city signed by no less than 75% of property owners on the street are requesting the name be changed back to East Fronton Street, background information states.

In a previous interview Harry McNair, a former city commissioner and member of the McNair family, said that Fronton Street has no ties to anything historic in the neighborhood, but that businesses in the neighborhood have been there for almost 100 years. He cited the McNair Clothing Manufacturing Company that was established in 1920 by Philip Kitching McNair.

“What is historic are the companies, the businesses and what occurred on the street. We can relate to that because my forefathers came here and started a business in 1920,” he said.

lmartinez@brownsvilleherald.com