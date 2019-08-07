City officials vote to not change the McNair Family Dr. back to Fronton St.

Residents were disappointed at a city meeting Tuesday at City Hall when the City Commission and mayor voted to not revoke a previous resolution that would have allowed them to rename the McNair Family Drive back to Fronton Street.

Commissioners Nurith Galonsky and Ben Neece were the dissenting votes while Commissioners Jessica Tetreau, John Cowen and Joel Munguia joined Mayor Trey Mendez III in a vote to not rename it back to Fronton Street. Commissioner Rose Gowen was not present at the standing room only meeting.

Carlos Lastra, city engineer, was in charge of surveying the residents to see what there thoughts were on renaming the street. In a memorandum sent to the mayor and commission, Lastra said two staff members from the engineering department hand-delivered notices or forms to all the residences and businesses from Palm Boulevard to Sam Perl Boulevard.

Lastra said a list with 30 signatures of residents and business owners supporting the name change were submitted along with the formal request letter and in the next few days, an additional15 signed forms also supporting the name change were submitted by Enrique A. Melguizo, the citizen that initiated the name change.

In the same memorandum, Lastra states the engineering department received only 12 forms and one email against the name change.

Fifteen of the signed forms that supported the name change were stamped by the McNair Company and did not have the name of a person on them and the reason for supporting.

“Like I said, we went to every residence and business and dropped off a letter, sometimes people were not home so we left it at a location where it was basically easy to be seen. We did our best to notify as many as we could, we did publish in the newspaper twice and called some of the people that were opposed to show up to the meeting and voice their concern, unfortunately, for whatever reason nobody showed up,” Lastra said in the city meeting. “We called several people the day of the meeting.”

There are no records of how the meeting was advertised for residents. Lastra said he called several people who were opposed but none of the residents who attended the city meeting Tuesday said they were notified nor did they received any written notice advising them of the meeting. The two notices of proposed street name change published in the Brownsville Herald on February and March did not mention a meeting residents had to attend if they opposed the name change.

Ernesto Hernandez Chapa, a business owner on that street for 24 years, said he signed a form to oppose the name change when Eduardo Santillan showed up to his business collecting signatures. However, the form Hernandez Chapa signed is not one of the 12 forms the engineering department submitted.

“When I asked about my form and why it’s not there on the packet they told me that I probably turned it to their office but they never showed it to me,” Hernandez Chapa said in Spanish. “They just make excuses and tell me all the excuses in the world. If my form was not there, how many other forms opposing were not included either?”

Hernandez Chapa registered to speak during the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting but was not allowed to voice his concerns because the renaming of the street was an item on the agenda.

Hernandez Chapa with the help of other residents did a door-to-door survey on East Fronton Street on July 15 and they collected 46 signatures opposing the name change.

“The signatures were collected between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., it confirms that 90 percent of the E. Fronton St. residents are against the name change for personal, economic hardship, cultural, ancestry and historical loss,” Hernandez Chapa said in a letter sent to the mayor and city commissioners.

Among the concerns expressed by residents are the monetary cost of changing the advertising and logos of the trucks used by businesses on that street and how an ambulance could not find the house of a little girl who was choking on a plastic piece due to the street’s new name.

Another concern Hernandez Chapa mentioned is that the notices the engineering department delivered to residents were only in English and the majority of residents on that street are elderly people who do not know English.

Yolanda Valtierra, who was present at the city meeting, said she never received any notification of the street renaming. She said her mailbox is next to her door and she is in her house “all day, seven days a week.”

Mendez said the process that existed “was not one (a process), so they were some flaws in it” and now that there is an actual policy in place he does not expect this to happen again. He also said he would like to have all future street renamings as public hearings so residents can comment.

At a July 30 special meeting the city commission and mayor voted to approve a resolution adopting and implementing a street renaming policy.

Under the new policy an application for street renaming has to be signed by no less than 75 percent of all owners abutting the subject city street or a duly authorized officer or attorney representing a governmental subdivision, agency or department.

“It was an injustice for the people who live on Fronton St. (and) the residents were opposed to it,” Galonsky said. “The process was very flawed against them, they were not given proper notice and then now they were not even given an opportunity to voice their dissent. There is something really wrong about that.”

During the meeting Cowen said he would like to know how many people live on that street because just as there are people opposing the renaming, there are people who support it.

“It’s an emotional decision and I’d rather have it be fact based.”

Galonsky said the best option concerned residents have is to start a renaming procedure with the new policy that is in place so they can change it back to Fronton Street.

“At the last meeting last week, we approved a new policy on street name changes, so from now on people will have to follow that process,” she said. “They would have to start over and see if they can change the street name back to Fronton and follow all the rules and guidelines in the new policy.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com