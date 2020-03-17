City of Brownsville declares local disaster in response to COVID-19 - Brownsville Herald: Local News

City of Brownsville declares local disaster in response to COVID-19

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 9:32 pm

City of Brownsville declares local disaster in response to COVID-19 By Nubia Reyna Staff Writer Brownsville Herald

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez issued a local disaster declaration on Tuesday as a response to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in an attempt to help contain and mitigate it.

The mayor said the response comes from the lessons they are learning from communities across the nation and the globe, which shows that aggressive measures implemented sooner rather than later help protect the community and the most vulnerable members.

“There is no need to panic. However, there is a profound need to prepare,” Mendez said. “I urge all of you to think of your family, neighbors and community. The elderly and individuals with chronic conditions such as heart disease, respiratory disorders, and diabetes are especially vulnerable. Because of this, we must act as a community to address the virus.”

Some of the changes include:

>> Restaurants and bars, effective March 18, 2020, restaurants and bars shall be limited to 50 percent of occupancy in order to comply with social distancing.

>> Restaurants and bars, delivery and takeout is strongly encouraged. Downtown City metered parking will be immediately suspended in order to support these measures. Parking areas within shopping areas are also strongly encouraged to create takeout and delivery designated parking spaces.

>> Places of worship, movie theaters and gymnasiums shall be limited to 50 percent of their occupancy and comply with social distancing.

>> Private or “community gatherings” of individuals over 50 are banned until further notice. “Community gatherings” does not include spaces where 50 or more persons may be in transit or buses, trains or airplanes; or waiting for transit, such as airports, bus stops or terminals. In addition, “community gatherings” does not include the following spaces where 50 or more persons may congregate, so as long as visitors are generally within arm’s length of one another for extended periods: i. office space, grocery stores, shopping malls, movie, hospitals and medical offices and facilities.

>> Bingo establishments are closed.

>> Child and adult day care centers, effective March 18, 2020, shall be limited to 50 occupants or 50 percent of their legal occupancy, whichever is lower.

>> All schools are closed, effective immediately.

>> All city libraries are closed, effective immediately.

>> All city of Brownsville residents are strongly encouraged to use online services and drive-through services while doing business with the city.

>> Brownsville bus service, BMetro will be implementing social distancing measures.

>> The Brownsville/South Padre Island Airport will limit access into the terminal building to ticketed passengers only.

>> City events are cancelled effectively on March 17, 2020 until further notice.

>> General public and private community events are cancelled effectively on March 17, 2020 until further notice.

Mendez said he has authorized peace officers, city health inspectors, code enforcement officers, traffic specialists and the fire marshal to enforce the order.

The mayor said critical city services such as fire and police protection, sanitation and water and wastewater services will not be disrupted.

“When you turn on your tap to fill a glass with fresh water, that water is and will remain drinkable,” he said. “When you call first responders, they will respond.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com

