City of Brownsville approves $153.7 million 2020 budget

The Brownsville City Commission has approved a balanced $153.7 million budget for the 2020 fiscal year that includes $35.4 million in capital improvement projects and $2.97 million more in revenue than last year without raising property taxes.

The city’s property tax rate remains fixed at $0.700613 per $100 of assessed value for the ninth consecutive year. However, revenue forecasts show an increase to the tax base and sales tax collections, indicators of a growing local economy, the city said in a news release on Monday.

The budget supports capital improvement projects including:

➤ $7.2 million for drainage improvements

➤ $14 million for facilities improvements

➤ $3.5 million for emergency vehicles

➤ $10.7 million for streets including $6.7 for street reconstruction and $4 million for street maintenance The city said it strategically maximized the budget by applying non-traditional funding sources.

“For example, the city is planning drainage improvements using a state loan program, building updates using an energy saving program, and replenishing some work trucks with leasing where it makes sense to save on vehicle maintenance,” the news release stated.

City Manager Noel Bernal said city staff utilized conservative financial methods incorporating inclusion and embracing innovation to create a living document to address immediate needs and prepare for future growth.

He explained that the city is investing in a code rewriting process to facilitate planning and development.

“As the city builds out, a disciplined and strategic approach to planning and economic development will be needed,” he stated.

“The City of Brownsville is building a fiscally sustainable future through growth management, economic development/redevelopment and innovative strategies,” the release stated. “This budget document is a testament to our hope for the future and our preparation to enable it.

We are investing in those employees who make it happen and the tools they use to get the job done.

The City of Brownsville is committed to operating on a lean budget where every dollar is put to work in service to the citizens of Brownsville to launch into the future.”