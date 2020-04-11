City leaders assess damage; Pandemic hits sales tax revenue

Sales tax revenue, a big contributor to city of Brownsville's general fund, is taking a big hit in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and official measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

The good news is that, even before there was a pandemic on the horizon, the city had implemented fiscal strategies that may help lessen the impact during the remaining fiscal year and beyond. Still, there will be an impact, and Brownsville City Manager Noel Bernal said sales tax revenue, which accounts for about 27 percent of the city's budget, is expected to be affected the most as the economic fallout continues.

“Sales tax is typically a leading indicator, where property tax is a lagging indicator,” he said. “We're actually using the 2008 recession as the reference point, even though that recession and the current pandemic are different. Because of the economy being basically shut down on the consumer side, we are anticipating the greatest short-term impact being on sales tax.”

That said, the city exercises fiscal conservatism in its budget forecasts, with the result that sales tax revenue now, at the midpoint of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, are slightly more than 5 percent over projections, Bernal said.

“That will help us offset any potential decline for the remainder of the fiscal year, which is about six months,” he said.

The city's 2019-2020 fiscal year budget projects $30.5 million in sales tax revenue as part of $96.7 million in total general fund revenue. Bernal said 50 percent of the city's sales tax revenue comes from retail trade in the form of goods and services from big box stores and food and beverage retailers, and another 15 percent from lodging and dining, which has taken a steep dive in part due to the implementation of temporary measures enforcing social-distancing and restricting restaurant hours and operations to takeout sales only.

City Finance Director Lupe Granado III said his department is using the 2008 recession to gauge current potential revenue loss because the state comptroller's sales-tax report lags two months, which means the city won't get March's sales tax data until May. The city's preliminary projection of a 10 percent decrease in sales tax revenue would equal a loss to the general fund of $640,000, while a 15 percent decrease would equal approximately $1.3 million less in sales tax revenue, Granado said.

“Again, these are very preliminary,” he said. “We're still working these numbers out. That's where we are right now in our current scenario projections.”

Bernal said a draft report breaking down the impact of the current economic crisis on specific sub-categories of sales-tax-generating industries will be presented to the city commission on April 14.

In the meantime, the city has implemented soft hiring freezes across departments, while expenditures are being limited to essential contracts and services, he said. Twelve percent of the city's workforce is working from home, and the city has developed contingency plans for sustaining operations during the pandemic for up to 12 months if necessary, Bernal said. Capital projects that were already funded and under way are continuing, including road and trail maintenance, senior center and parks and recreation department projects, he said.

“We've not experienced yet major disruptions to supply chains that have caused our capital projects to come to a halt,” Bernal said. “If we defer capital improvements and capital outlays, that is something that we would likely be looking at more so for the next fiscal year. … We're not looking at issuing new bonds at this point or starting new projects, but merely completing what was already in the works and where funding was already available.”

He added that the city is not contemplating layoffs or furloughs of any of its employees.

“It's not on the radar at this time,” Bernal said. “I don't have a crystal ball to tell the future, but I'll tell you that our commitment as we navigate this pandemic will be to protect our employees to the greatest degree possible.”

Even before anybody knew a pandemic was on the way, the city girded itself against an economic downturn when the city commission last fall approved restructuring the city's debt portfolio to take advantage of low interest rates, he said.

“We created over $30 million of debt capacity, but that capacity doesn't have to be utilized,” Bernal said.

Rather, it gives the city much more financial flexibility through the coming fiscal years, he said. Bernal said the commission's budget subcommittee, created in 2017, will meet for the first time this month.

“We've begun a forecasting process, a five-year financial forecast,” he said. “The 2020 budget already incorporates certain strategies to look at the long-term sustainability of the city. In addition, we are forecasting best practices to prepare for situations like these. I think the timing is impeccable, because we'll be able to make strategic adjustments based on a lot of the work that we've been doing the past three to four months.”

Through strategic adjustments to the budget, financial forecasting and debt portfolio restructuring, the city is on a better footing to weather bad economic times, Bernal said. Another bit of good news amid all the bad is that the city was able to borrow several million dollars from the Texas Water Development Board for drainage projects at zero percent interest, he said. Also, the city has been awarded $7.6 million in COVID-19 emergency funding from the Federal Transit Administration, money that will help keep Brownsville Metro afloat during the decline in ridership without having to transfer money from the general fund, Bernal said.

“We have some positive news despite us knowing that we're going to face some challenges on things like sales tax,” he said.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com