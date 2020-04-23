City issues third amended declaration of local disaster

The City of Brownsville issued a third amended declaration of local disaster for public health emergency during a city commission meeting this week as a response to COVID-19 which includes new updates such as the opening of city parks and non-essential businesses that can offer pick-up or delivery starting Friday.

Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez read during the city meeting the new updates for the local disaster declaration which states non-essential businesses who are able to offer pick-up, delivery and doorstep will be allowed to be open but no customers may enter the store.

Also included in the amended declaration, which remains in effect until May 5, is the opening of city parks so the community can engage in physical activities as long as they continue practicing social distancing.

“Also city parks are reopened for engaging in physical activities provided that the use of park amenities such as playground sets, fitness equipment, restrooms and other equipment will continue to be closed for public use,” Ramirez said.

Parks and Recreation Director Damaris McGlone said during the meeting most of the city parks have been closed and now that there will be a reopening caution tape will be placed on the amenities that are not available. She said signs in both English and Spanish will be posted so the community can read what they can and cannot use.

Another update in the amended declaration is that employees of child care centers, adult daycare centers, nursing facilities, plasma centers and medical facilities/hospitals shall not work at more than one center or facility hospital.

During the same meeting, Public Health Director Art Rodriguez gave an update on the COVID-19 testing site and said they have administered 1,258 tests from day one. He said there are 1,602 people who submitted the questionnaire and did not meet the criteria to get tested. Of those who have been tested 56% have insurance and 44% do not. He said the drive-through has reported 72 positive test, 1,125 negative results and 117 results pending as of Tuesday.

“As we reach 99 cases in Brownsville, we continue to work on mitigation strategies and it’s important to know that just in three days we have been able to do outreach of over a thousand homes in the district one area, handing out flyers and also putting vehicles in the area to message what it is people can do to access both drive-throughs and what it is people can do to reach healthcare providers, and just trying to communicate the current efforts the City of Brownsville is doing in conjunction with our communication’s department,” Rodriguez said.

