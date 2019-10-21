City hosts annual Vive Tu Vida event

The Brownsville Community Health Center, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Healthy Americas Foundation held their annual “Vive tu vida, get up, get moving” event Saturday at the Dean Porter Park where hundreds of people learned about healthy recipes and enjoyed a morning of outdoor activities.

“This is an annual event and every year it gets bigger and better ... The event brings a lot of community resources and awareness to our community and this event is to promote healthy lifestyle behavior and this is something that the whole city has been involved in in one way or another,” Cristela Gonzalez, special projects coordinator for the Brownsville Community Health Center, said. “We have multiple activities going on. There’s volleyball, there’s soccer, there’s fishing, kayaking, baseball. We always try to incorporate three components into our events; that includes health screenings, physical activities and nutrition healthy recipes.”

At the event, attendees danced zumba and played different sports and games while learning healthy options to be active. The purpose of the event is to get people active and inform them about the resources available to be more active outdoors and reduce obesity and diabetes in the community.

Partners of the event include South Texas Vo-Tech, Cigna Healthspring, PlainsCapital Bank, Brownsville Independent School District, Productos Mexicanos Del Rancho, Sam’s Club and Sesame Street en las comunidades.

“This event is wonderful and it’s great for everybody to come out in a safe environment for the kids and parents to come out together and do activities and learn that it’s very important to stay healthy and take advantage of all the liberties that are offered here. If you’re not healthy, then you’re not living life as you should,” Jesus Montalvo, community outreach specialist for La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), said at the informational booth of the organization.

“We advocate for a fair and just immigration policy; we want everyone to have a voice and to live their lives with dignity. And we would like to change the narrative of what the border community looks like so the nation can know that it’s not the way other political influences would like people to think.”

Also at the event was the American Red Cross, which informed the community about the different resources available for them in case of a disaster.

“The American Red Cross provides services throughout the whole Valley and we provide assistance during floods, during hurricanes and house fires,” Elvia Alaniz, with Disaster Services and Communications for the American Red Cross, said. “This event is really helpful for the community because it gives them another source to get back on the road to recovery in case they suffer from a disaster.”

For more information about future events, visit “Brownsville Community Health Center” on Facebook.

