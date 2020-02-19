City honors Villalon family with proclamation

During a regular city commission meeting Tuesday evening the family of U.S. Army Spc. Miguel Angel Villalon was honored with a proclamation for his active dedication and courage for this country.

Villalon joined the Army on Nov. 6, 2018, and after completing basic combat training and advanced individual training in March of 2019 at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri he was assigned to Fort Bragg North Carolina 82nd airborne and completed in May 2019 where he served as a combat engineer, the proclamation reads.

“Specialist Miguel Angel was deployed to Afghanistan in July of 2019 where he served as an airborne combat engineer, Miguel Angel always said ‘expect the unexpected’ and on January 11 of 2020 he was sent on a mission and he gave his life for his country,” Mayor Trey Mendez read from the proclamation.

The proclamation states Villalon was born and raised in Brownsville until the age of 14 when he moved to Aurora, Illinois. Villalon’s awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and more.

“Specialist Miguel Angel completed his dream of joining the military and will forever remain a hero in our hearts,” Mendez read from the proclamation.

At the end of the proclamation those attending the meeting stood up and clapped to pay their respects to the family.

“On behalf of us, we’d like to thank everyone for everything that’s been done,” Olivia Guzman Villalon, mother of Miguel Angel, said during the meeting. “We continue to be so proud of him and everything he accomplished and everything he did for everyone. We thank you very much.”

Mendez said it was a hard proclamation to get through and that the city is very proud of Miguel Angel.

“We are also very proud of your son and a sincere thank you and a debt of gratitude to you and your family,” Mendez said.

Villalon, 21, was killed in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, on Jan. 11 while conducting operations in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

His funeral services were held on Jan. 25 at the Brownsville Event Center where more than 300 people attended to give their condolences to the family.

Villalon was laid to rest at the Buena Vista Burial Park where a religious ceremony was held for a last blessing. There, his loved ones celebrated his life with mariachi and songs such as “Amor Eterno” and “A Mi Manera.”

