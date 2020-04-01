City commission talks about operation updates

During a special city commission meeting on Wednesday, the city of Brownsville gave an update on the new measures implemented throughout several departments as a response to COVID-19 including reducing service level for B-Metro and screening those who arrive at the airport from places such as New York City and New Orleans.
“Fixed route service will be reduced by 165.96 hours providing service at an 85% service level. This will be done by canceling last trip on all routes, realigning routes to remove service to transit generators that have temporarily stopped service to the public,” the presentation from B-Metro reads.
Another update for transportation is that paratransit service will be restricted to only essential purpose trips such as work, medical and groceries and will continue to restrict this service to only two passengers on board at any given time.
Private bus operators have also incurred a loss in ridership, reducing their hours of operations which will impact La Plaza Terminal’s operating hours. La Plaza will only be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., reducing the total hours open by 21 hours weekly, the presentation reads.
Airport Director Bryan Walker said the airport started doing screening for anyone who arrives from six different cities including New York and New Orleans.
“All those people will be screened when they arrive into Brownsville and they will be taken into quarantine for two weeks or until they leave the state,” Walker said.
Other updates include projects by the Brownsville Public Library such as a collection inventory and a virtual library project that is planned on going live this Friday.
The virtual library project is a cloud-based virtual library platform that will allow the BPL to provide a complete virtual reference solution, allowing residents to submit questions and interact with reference staff online via integrated messaging, chatting, social media management, tracking of requests and more, the presentation reads.
The BPL has also created a new way for patrons to apply and receive a virtual library card that will allow them to access all of the library’s online resources including e-books, e-magazines, databases and more.
“We are currently developing our program strategy for children and adults which will be provided via video streaming,” the presentation reads. “This will include story time for children, arts and crafts projects that can be done home, information videos on how to access and use our online services, etc.”