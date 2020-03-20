City: Brownsville worker being tested for virus as precaution - Brownsville Herald: Local News

City: Brownsville worker being tested for virus as precaution

Posted: Friday, March 20, 2020 10:18 am

By Diana Eva Maldonado, Staff writer Brownsville Herald

A City of Brownsville employee who traveled to Europe this month is being tested for COVID-19 as a precaution, according to a news release from city manager Noel Bernal.

In a message to all city employees, Bernal said the employee was in Europe within the past 10 days and afterwards was in the Central Library.

"We face a pandemic with many variables and are preparing to handle the continuity of operations and services to our community over the long-term. We cannot limit our preparation during this uncertain time," Bernal said in the release.

He characterized the issue with the employee as a low-risk situation since the person has no symptoms of the virus. He said test results are expected in one to three days.

"We will get through this together and the safety of our employees is our top priority." Bernal.

He said effective Friday, the City of Brownsville's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will implement virtual operations that include telework activation.

dmaldonado@brownsvilleherald.com

