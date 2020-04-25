City asks for donations to continue funding COVID-19 tests

The City of Brownsville announced Thursday they are asking for donations to help pay for testing for those who are uninsured, and are unable to afford it, as well as to support food banks who are responding to the COVID-19 in Brownsville.

The City of Brownsville launched the drive-thru testing site on March 25 at the Brownsville Sports Park and has tested over 1,000 people with more than 2,000 requests.

“At least 50% of the individuals that have been tested are uninsured,” the website for the donation reads. “Currently, the City of Brownsville is absorbing the cost, but as we have seen in other cities, the tendency is to have more people needing a test.”

According to a press release sent by the City of Brownsville, no one has been turned away because of their immigration status or lack of insurance. In addition, the Brownsville Convention and Visitors Bureau is selling T-shirts and other items at the BTX Cares Shop to raise funds to aid various community organizations.

“All proceeds from the online store will directly support local museums, small businesses and non-profits in the heart of Brownsville’s Mitte Cultural District,” the press release states.

In the press release, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said the community is now more united than ever.

“Our community has been impacted by the pandemic in many ways, but we are more united than ever,” he said. “I hope you would join me in supporting the BTX Cares COVID-19 Fund. We immensely appreciate any and every donation and purchase. Let’s keep fighting this pandemic together. Support the fund, support the shop and support our community.”

The City of Brownsville is a partner in the United Against Hunger event by United Way of Southern Cameron County, which drew more than 1,000 on Friday to receive a free grocery bag and will continue every Friday.

“In these trying times, we lean on our community to help us through,” Mendez said in a press release. “The City of Brownsville is proud to work with our partners to be able to offer this service to vulnerable members of our community who need it the most. If you and your family need a meal or need help filling up your pantry for the next few days, we’re here to help. We’re in this together.”

To donate, visit btxcares.com/donate.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com