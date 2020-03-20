City adopts virtual operations; Employee tested for COVID-19

The City of Brownsville announced that its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will implement virtual operations while a staff member who traveled to Europe in the past 10 days is tested for COVID-19.

City Manager Noel Bernal explained in a phone call that the plan allows select staff to continue operations via telework. “That is what has been implemented. We do have the means of telework for certain, select, essential staff members,” he said.

“That is also what we’re considering implementing as part of our longer-term approach to the pandemic situation.”

A city press release stated the EOC was informed of an “unfortunate circumstance” in which an employee who traveled to Europe within the past 10 days was in the Central Library, but characterized the situation as “low-risk”.

“As a precautionary measure, we are initiating our telework plan as part of our organization-wide continuity plan during emergency scenarios,” the release stated.

“The employee will be tested for COVID-19 and expect the results of the test within one (1) - three (3) days. Again, we consider this to be a very low risk scenario. The employee has no symptoms of the illness.”

The city asked individuals to notify supervisors if they’ve traveled to a quarantined city, to practice social distancing to mediate risk, and to “wash your hands frequently and do not touch your face”.

“We will get through this together and the safety of our employees is our top priority,” Bernal wrote.

Earlier this week, Mayor Trey Mendez ordered both public libraries in the city to be closed.

As of Friday, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Brownsville.

