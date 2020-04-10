City addresses when and how to use face coverings

During a Q & A on Facebook on Thursday the City of Brownsville addressed concerns by the community on when they should use face coverings, how they should use it and how it benefits the community.

The Brownsville City Commission approved an amended declaration of local disaster for public health emergency on Tuesday, which includes the mandatory use of face covering when in public starting Monday, April 13.

Mayor Trey Mendez, UT School of Public Health Dr. Belinda Reininger, City Commissioner Dr. Rose Gowen and Director of Government and Community Affairs Ramiro Gonzalez were part of the Facebook live session and talked about the reason of the mandatory face covering.

“There is more and more evidence that is clear that the virus is able to float in the air, and the amount of time that it may float in the air is still to be determined, but it can exist in the air for a time and it gives enough convincing evidence that people could actually walk through that,” Reininger said.

“When we are breathing, when we are coughing, even when we are talking just normal, the particles could be released and then somebody could walk through that, breathe it in and become infected. ... The mask does protect you from one, releasing particles in the air, and two, breathing in someone else’s particles.”

Gowen said 25 percent of people who are positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they don’t feel sick so they wouldn’t have gone to the doctor to ask for testing but they still can infect others.

“If I am positive, but I happen to be in that quarter group that don’t have symptoms, I could be talking and around people and not know that I am infecting others,” she said. “There is a growing theme around the world of ‘I protect you, you protect me’ so, when I wear my mask, if I am in the room with the three of you, I am protecting the three of you from me and if you are wearing a mask, you are protecting me from yourself. So if I wear a mask and you wear a mask, then the room is safer because there’s fewer particles floating around in the air.”

Mendez said it does not have to be a surgical face mask, it can be a piece of cloth, a bandana, a scarf; anything that can cover your nose and mouth to protect those around you.

He said the community has to wear facial covering starting Monday when they are going to be in a public setting where social distancing becomes difficult such as a grocery store, a pharmacy and the trails.

“The requirement that the city is asking for right now, and we took this straight from the CDC language, and it is in public settings, wherever social distancing becomes difficult,” he said. “So we are talking grocery stores, we are talking pharmacies, if somebody is on a trail walking, biking and running we are suggesting that they can not have their mask on but if somebody is passing by put that facial covering on so you don’t expose anybody else around you. It is really when you are going to be in a public setting.”

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced at a press conference on Thursday that the county will also be making mandatory the use of face coverings starting Monday. He added everyone should wear a face mask if they are in a car with two people or more, even if they all live in the same household.

For more information, visit btxcares.com and cob.us.

