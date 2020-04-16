City addresses those who did not meet testing criteria

The Brownsville City Commission held a special meeting on Tuesday where they talked about the updates for COVID-19 in the city such as the drive-thru testing site and addressed concerns over those who have not met the criteria to get tested.

Public Health Director Art Rodriguez said that as of Monday the drive-thru has administered a total of 1,020 tests, 2,318 questionnaires have been reviewed and not met the criteria, 61 have tested positive, 900 have tested negative and there are 59 results pending.

“The breakdown of those [tests] is that 66 percent of those tests were with insurance and 43 percent of those were with no insurance,” he said.

Commissioner Jessica Tetreau asked if there was any way the 2,318 residents who did not meet the criteria but may be still experiencing symptoms can get tested, even if they don’t have the resources.

“I’m not a doctor, but I am a mom, and I know that some of these people submitted their applications and did not have the onset of maybe other symptoms when they filled [the questionnaire],” she said. “... My concern would just really be that I really, really hope there are not people out there in Brownsville who just have not had access to a test.”

Rodriguez replied by saying that a test is a “picture in time” and if someone submitted the request possibly three days ago and three days later they have symptoms they can go back and restart the process and apply again.

“These cases are reviewed every day by medical professionals,” he said. “If they meet that criteria, they may not have met it in day one, but they meet it on day three or day four. It is a good question because we get to share that with the public; once you are turned down it does not mean you will not possibly meet the criteria the next time you go through the portal.”

Commissioner Dr. Rose Gowen added that it is also very important to understand that the 900 people who tested negative does not mean that they are never going to get the coronavirus, next week or weeks from now.

“It does not mean that they should not still be looking for symptoms and then contact either this test site, or their doctors or the hospital if they do continue with their symptoms or their symptoms increase,” she said.

For more information, visit btxcares.com.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com