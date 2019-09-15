Cities post strong sales tax increases for July

State sales tax allocations this month show that Brownsville posted a gain of 1.34 percent.

Allocations for the city of Harlingen bounced back after several hard-slogging months, showing a 12.10 percent increase on sales made in July.

Elsewhere, cities in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties posted strong year-over-year sales tax allocation gains for the month.

Sales tax allocations made monthly by the Texas Comptroller’s Office are regarded as indicators of the health of a municipality’s retail sector. These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

In Cameron, San Benito posted a gain of 32.02 percent for the month, and remains up 7.77 percent for the year. Rio Hondo posted a monthly gain of 27.67 percent, Los Fresnos was up 13.94 percent, South Padre Island recorded an 8.82 percent gain, Port Isabel was up 8.32 percent and La Feria broke about even, up 0.08 percent.

In Willacy County, Raymondville was down sharply by 14.55 percent while Lyford posted a gain of 5.94 percent.

Hidalgo County cities continued their strong showing for this year, with McAllen up 16.60 percent for the month, Edinburg up 25.25 percent, Pharr up 18.70 percent, Mission up 11.98 percent, Weslaco up 11.86 percent and Mercedes up 5.55 percent.

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $801.5 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 8.5 percent more than September 2018.

rkelley@valleystar.com