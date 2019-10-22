Cirque du Soleil’s coming to Ogden arena

EDINBURG — The circus is coming to town.

During a news conference Monday, Bert Ogden Arena representative Shalimar Madrigal announced that Cirque du Soleil would be performing at the venue this spring.

“For the first time ever in Edinburg, Texas, the Bert Ogden Arena is proud to welcome the Cirque du Solei’s traveling show, ‘Ovo’,” Madrigal said. “Ovo means egg in Portuguese, and is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teaming with life where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and even look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about the iconic object that represents the enigma of the cycles of their lives.”

Madrigal said the insect-themed performance will feature various feats of acrobatics and agility. “The cast of ‘Ovo’ is comprised of 52 performing artists from 14 countries, specializing in many acrobatic acts,” she said.

“It features over 10 different high level acrobatic acts such as flip juggling and Ikarian games, hand balancing, contortion, aerial straps, slack wire, Russian cradle and a signature final act mixing trampoline, tumbling and rock climbing.”

Ovo first premiered in Montreal in 2009 and has since performed for 6 million people.

“Since 2016 the arena tour has traveled to 22 countries, including Germany, Brazil, the United States, Canada, Argentina, France, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Chile, and from March 19th through the 22nd, right here in your home of Edinburg, Texas, at the Bert Ogden Arena,” Madrigal said.

Cirque du Soleil will perform the show six times at the arena.