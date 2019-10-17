Church hosts pumpkin patch to help shelter

To celebrate the holidays, the First United Methodist Church is hosting its 15th annual Pumpkin Patch where the community can go and enjoy a day of photos with pumpkins, activities and snacks all for a good cause.

The event benefit’s the Good Neighbor Settlement House, a nonprofit, multi-service agency dedicated to assisting the needy men, women and children of Brownsville through programs that provide nutritious meals, clothing, showers and support services.

“This is a holiday that we want everyone to enjoy so we give families an opportunity to have fun selecting pumpkins and get in the spirit of the holidays,” Jack White, member of the FUMC and former executive director at Good Neighbor Settlement House, said. “The proceeds will help Good Neighbor with the expenses that we have serving the homeless here in Brownsville.”

White said now more than ever Good Neighbor needs help from the community to deliver all the services homeless and refugees need. He said in the last year more than 20,000 people from 26 countries received help from Good Neighbor.

“Now more than ever, Good Neighbor has been here for 65 years and it is operated through the staff of about five people plus about a million dollar a year in volunteer services to deliver all the services to the street homeless, but important in the last year this change with refugees, we have had over 20,000 refugees come through Good Neighbor from 26 different countries,” he said. “Good Neighbor needs the donations and Good Neighbor needs regular volunteers to provide that service.”

The pumpkin patch is open Sunday to Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Pumpkin Patch will be open until Oct. 31. The activities include story time for children, pictures on hay bales and scarecrows, music and snacks.

“We want to invite everyone to come with their children and we’ve seen an influx of young people come; they like to look at the pumpkins and they like to look at each other and take pictures so we are thinking now that the pumpkin patch is serving a different type of population of young couples and we encourage that,” White said. “We invite the whole community to come and get in the mood for this holiday and get their pumpkins at First United Methodist Church.”

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com