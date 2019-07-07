Christmas in July: Brownsville Animal Defense hosts annual donation drive

Making dogs live a comfortable life while they wait for their forever home is one of the most important missions the Brownsville Animal Defense has.

During this month, they are hosting the yearly “Christmas in July: Donation Drive” to recruit dog and cat food, newspapers, toys, blankets, towels, treats and shampoo for the animals living at the Brownsville Animal Shelter. While the “Christmas in July” lasts the whole month, they are having an official drive at the Animal Shelter from 1 to 5 p.m. on July 20.

Founded almost 10 years ago, BAD, is a volunteer dog rescue organization serving the Brownsville area. Their mission is to make the Rio Grande Valley area a no kill community through the adoption of dogs, working with the local animal shelter and educating the public about humane dog care.

“We work with the animal shelter as close as we can,” Tessie Sarmiento, president of BAD, said. “We try to help them as much as we can because they have over 200 animals out there on a daily basis and while the city does provide certain supplies for them, we try to help additionally twice a year to help them with newspapers, dog food, cat food, toys, blankets, towels, shampoo, anything that they need in order to make the stay for those animals there as comfortable as possible.”

Of the 7,968 animals taken to the Brownsville Animal Shelter in 2017, only 1,158 were adopted. 5,589 were put down, as reported by The Brownsville Herald in 2018.

BAD hosts an adoption event outside PetSmart every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. where more than 12 dogs from the animal shelter and foster homes are shown to the public so they can find their forever home.

“Please, please, please, if you are looking for a pet, go to the animal shelter and look around,” Sarmiento said. “They have over 200 animals of every size and color, some are good with children, some are not. We need people to spay and neuter to try to control the overpopulation of dogs and cats that we have in our city.”

The City of Brownsville voted on April 2018 to pursue a no-kill model for the shelter. Former City Commissioner Cesar De Leon said in 2018 that the ambitious goal of having a no–kill shelter could take at least two years because “everything in government moves slow.”

Newly elected Mayor, Trey Mendez, said that he will look at the possibility of having a no-kill shelter and that he will be happy to work with city commissioners to make it possible.

“I fully plan on looking at the possibility of a no-kill shelter, for sure,” Mendez said. “I’ll be happy to work with other commissioners on that. I’ve been talking about that for months.”

Sarmiento said she talked to Mendez before the election to talk about his views of the animal shelter and said he was very positive about what could be done to have a no-kill shelter.

“I hope he carries through with it and help us do whatever we need to do to make the shelter a no-kill,” Sarmiento said. “It is going to take time and it is going to take money, you can’t do it overnight.”

To donate to BAD visit brownsvilleanimaldefense.org

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com