Children’s book reading Saturday in Brownsville

Yelyna de Leon likes knocking down stereotypes and encouraging kids to be proud of their heritage.

Playing a role in that is “Yely’s First Day,” the first published book by the Los Angeles-based actor, filmmaker and now children’s author, who is in town scouting filming locations. De Leon gives a free reading from the book Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Carlotta K. Petrina Cultural Center, 1452 Madison St.

The book is semi-autobiographical, she said, noting that although she was born in the South Side of Chicago, at the age of 3 her parents moved her to Tampico, Mexico, where de Leon spent several years growing up before the family moved back to the United States.

“I came back when I was 7, but I spoke Spanish,” she said. “I didn’t speak any English, so I was very afraid to go to school because I thought the kids were going to make fun of me. ... That’s Yely’s story. She does not want to go to school because she doesn’t speak a lot of English.”

The book’s message is that you shouldn’t be afraid or ashamed to speak what you speak, or to be who you are.

“It speaks to kids on a universal level, anybody, it doesn’t matter where you’re from,” de Leon said. “But it also is showing them to be proud of their roots and their heritage and their culture and where they’re from, and not be afraid to speak Spanish — and English.”

“Yely’s First Day” is part of the ReadConMigo.org program sponsored by Infinity Insurance. More than 750,000 copies of the book have been given out for free. Downloads are also available free from www.yelynadeleon.com.

“I love doing readings for the kids,” de Leon said. “It’s like theater style, so I become all the characters. It’s very interactive. I love doing these kinds of things. It’s part of inspiring the next generation of artists, and really telling our own stories.”