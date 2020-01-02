Child struck by stray New Year’s bullet

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a case of stray New Year’s Eve gunfire that resulted in a child being taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff Omar Lucio said a stray bullet struck a 3-year-old child sometime after midnight Wednesday at 7313 Villa Pancho in the Southmost area of Brownsville. The parents took the child to a local hospital.

Lucio said once the bullet is removed a tedious investigation would follow to determine where it came from. He repeated the caution that law enforcement issues every year not to discharge firearms to celebrate the New Year or other holidays because what goes up must come down.