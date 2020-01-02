Child struck by stray New Year’s bullet - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Child struck by stray New Year’s bullet

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 2:16 pm

Child struck by stray New Year’s bullet Staff Report Brownsville Herald

Cameron County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a case of stray New Year’s Eve gunfire that resulted in a child being taken to a local hospital.

Sheriff Omar Lucio said a stray bullet struck a 3-year-old child sometime after midnight Wednesday at 7313 Villa Pancho in the Southmost area of Brownsville. The parents took the child to a local hospital.

Lucio said once the bullet is removed a tedious investigation would follow to determine where it came from. He repeated the caution that law enforcement issues every year not to discharge firearms to celebrate the New Year or other holidays because what goes up must come down.

Posted in on Thursday, January 2, 2020 2:16 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]