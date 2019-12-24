Child porn among charges police listed before triple homicide - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Child porn among charges police listed before triple homicide

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:45 am

Child porn among charges police listed before triple homicide BY MARK REAGAN STAFF WRITER Brownsville Herald

The first page of a police report generated after 19-year-old Rebecca Lee Cantu complained to police that 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila had been sexually assaulting her for five years contains six different sex charges.

Edinburg police believe Avila took his own life after murdering Rebecca Lee and her mother, Magdalena Cantu, 48, along with home healthcare provider Aaron Cortez, 30, four days after Rebecca Lee reported the allegations to police. Avila was Magdalena’s boyfriend.

The first page of the report states the crimes started on Sept. 1, 2014, and lasted through Dec. 1, a little more than a week before the brutal murders at 301 W. Kuhn St.

The report doesn’t include any suspect names, but Police Chief Cesar Torres said last week that Rebecca Lee reported Avila’s alleged sexual abuse and that the young woman’s mother knew about the abuse and allowed it.

The charges on the report include continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault, possession or promotion of lewd visual material of a child, sexual performance by child, possession of child pornography, indecency with a child by contact and failure to report a felony.

The Monitor requested the report in its entirety, but the city of Edinburg only released the first page of the report, stating that it relied on a previous attorney general ruling prohibiting the release of information that would interfere with the detection, investigation or prosecution of a crime.

The newspaper has filed a second request, which will require the city of Edinburg to seek an attorney general’s ruling.

The additional charges had not been mentioned by authorities when Torres named Avila as the suspect and provided more information about what transpired between Dec. 6, when Rebecca Lee went to the police department, andDec.11,whenRebecca Lee, Magdalena and Cortez’s bodies were discovered.

A toddler was also found unharmed that day. Torres said that the boy belonged to Rebecca Lee and that Avila is the father, though confirmation is pending a DNA test. Torres also said that Rebecca Lee did not want to press charges against Avila.

“On that same date (Dec. 6) after she left the police department an officer calls Magdalena to ask her (Rebecca) to return to the police department so that we can continue the investigation and fill out a complaint so we can make an arrest,” Torres said.

Later that day, police reached Rebecca, who agreed to come back to the police department by 5 p.m., Torres said.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 10:45 am.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2019, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]