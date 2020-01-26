Child dies, sister hospitalized after morning auto-pedestrian crash - Brownsville Herald: Local News

Child dies, sister hospitalized after morning auto-pedestrian crash

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 2:39 pm

Child dies, sister hospitalized after morning auto-pedestrian crash Staff report Brownsville Herald

HARLINGEN – A 5-year-old girl is dead and her 20-year-old sister remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning at the intersection of Stuart Place Road and Interstate 2 Westbound Frontage Road.

The driver of a gray 2012 Hyundai Elantra, who fled from the crash scene failing to stop and render aid, was apprehended at 11 a.m. at a residence in Primera by the Primera Police Department, according to a Harlingen police press release.

The identity of the driver is being withheld, pending arraignment.

Officers responded to the scene of at approximately 9:17 a.m. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where the child died from her injuries.

The Harlingen Police Department Highway Enforcement Unit and Major Crimes Unit remained at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

