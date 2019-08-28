Chicken salad sold at H-E-B being recalled

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc., a San Antonio business, is recalling 1,913 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The product — sold at H-E-B grocery stores — contains pecans, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-each chicken salad products are labeled as “Curry Chicken Salad” products but contain Tarragon Chicken Salad products. The items were produced on Aug. 20, 2019.

The following products are being recalled:

>>12 oz. clear plastic squared containers of “Simply Eat HEB Meal Simple Curry Chicken Salad” with a best by date of 08/28/2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46445” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to H-E-B grocery stations.

The problem was discovered by the company during a review of production records.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you bought the chicken salad you are urged not to eat it. Customers can throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.