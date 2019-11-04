Cher to perform at Bert Ogden Arena

EDINBURG — Academy Award winner Cher is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for a third time since 2004, Bert Ogden Arena announced Monday.

The concert will be held March 8, 2020.

Cher, whose full name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, will be performing at the arena in Edinburg. The legendary music and film star has been active since 1963, singing, dancing and acting into America’s heart since the 1960s.

An author and model as well as a philanthropist, Cher rose to fame on the Sonny & Cher show, which ran from 1964 and 1977, perhaps most notably for hits such as “I Got You Babe.”

The “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer has won 137 awards and earned 200 nominations. An Academy Award for Best Actress, a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special, and the Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival are just a few of the awards she’s won over the years.

Besides her singing career, Cher has also appeared in several films. From the notable 1987 film “Moonstruck,” which was nominated for six Oscars and winning three, to the recent sequel “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Other films include “Burlesque,” “Mermaids,” “Silkwood,” and “Mask.”

Cher had previously performed at the Dodge Arena (now Payne Arena) in Hidalgo twice in 2004 for Living Proof: The Farewell Tour. Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, Gloria Estefan, KISS, Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire, Mötley Crüe, Diana Ross and Alice in Chains have all performed at this venue, in addition to George Strait, Santana, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Duran Duran and Gloria Estefan.

Newly opened since Aug. 27, 2018, the Bert Ogden Arena has already brought Luis Miguel, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Slayer and Maluma to the Valley.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 7, with general sale beginning Friday, Nov. 8.