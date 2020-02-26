Charro run for students scheduled for Brownsville - Brownsville Herald: Local News

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Charro run for students scheduled for Brownsville

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 5:56 pm

Charro run for students scheduled for Brownsville STAFF REPORT Brownsville Herald

The El Charro Fun Run for high-schoolers takes place on Feb. 29, with participants meeting at noon at the back gate of Sams Memorial Stadium, 1 Boulevard of Champions.

Event organizer Tito Mata explained how it will go down: At noon, girls will report to Fany Pinales and boys to John Joe Cuvillier, then to the starting line — boys at 12:20 p.m. and girls at 12:25 p.m. State Rep. Eddie Lucio III will serve the rabbit, or pacesetter, for the boys’ race, and Brownsville City Commission Nurith Galonsky will serve in the same capacity for the girls’ race.

The finish line will be located at East Elizabeth Street and International Boulevard and will be coordinated by the Lopez High School Coach Benny Ellison, who will tally team points and standings. Coaching staff will determine team champions and the overall champion. Each participant in the race will receive a cross-country medal.

Trophy presentations will take place at Charro Days headquarters, 455 E. Elizabeth St., following the Grand International Parade, which ends at 3:30 p.m.

Mata said he came up with the fun run as a way to combat childhood obesity by motivating and inspiring Brownsville’s young people to break the cycle of inactivity and live healthier lives in order to avoid obesity-related health problems.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 5:56 pm.

Follow us on Facebook

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




Calendar

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

Follow us on Twitter

Online Features

Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




© Copyright 2020, Brownsville Herald, Brownsville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]