Charro run for students scheduled for Brownsville

The El Charro Fun Run for high-schoolers takes place on Feb. 29, with participants meeting at noon at the back gate of Sams Memorial Stadium, 1 Boulevard of Champions.

Event organizer Tito Mata explained how it will go down: At noon, girls will report to Fany Pinales and boys to John Joe Cuvillier, then to the starting line — boys at 12:20 p.m. and girls at 12:25 p.m. State Rep. Eddie Lucio III will serve the rabbit, or pacesetter, for the boys’ race, and Brownsville City Commission Nurith Galonsky will serve in the same capacity for the girls’ race.

The finish line will be located at East Elizabeth Street and International Boulevard and will be coordinated by the Lopez High School Coach Benny Ellison, who will tally team points and standings. Coaching staff will determine team champions and the overall champion. Each participant in the race will receive a cross-country medal.

Trophy presentations will take place at Charro Days headquarters, 455 E. Elizabeth St., following the Grand International Parade, which ends at 3:30 p.m.

Mata said he came up with the fun run as a way to combat childhood obesity by motivating and inspiring Brownsville’s young people to break the cycle of inactivity and live healthier lives in order to avoid obesity-related health problems.