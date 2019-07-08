4 charged in 2 drug busts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at two Brownsville international bridges stopped nearly 150 pounds of liquid methamphetamine and a little more than 10 pounds of cocaine in the past few days from entering the country.

The busts happened on Sunday and last Friday and residents from Brownsville, San Benito and Matamoros spent the weekend in jail before making first appearances Monday morning on drug transportation and conspiracy charges.

The largest bust happened at the Gateway International Bridge last Friday when CBP says San Benito resident Yarim Martinez, born in 1992, and Brownsville resident Ysenia Rodriguez, born in 1993, entered the U.S. from Mexico in a blue Ford F-150 through the vehicle lane, according to a criminal complaint.

After a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, CBP officers reported finding approximately 149 pounds of liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine hidden inside a false compartment inside the vehicle’s gas tank, a criminal complaint states.

Both Yarim Martinez and Rodriguez told investigators they conspired to transport the methamphetamine for monetary compensation, court documents indicate.

The cocaine bust on Sunday involved a Matamoros man who was detained after CBP officers found a little more than 10 pounds of cocaine inside four bundles wrapped in black tape hidden in natural voids within the vehicle’s rear fenders, according to the criminal complaint.

Luigui Ortiz-Rosales, born in 1982, is accused of driving the drug-laden vehicle to the Veterans International Bridge where the narcotics were discovered after a CBP officer noticed tampering to the interior molding of the vehicle, the criminal complaint states.

“A consensually recorded phone call was made by Ortiz to a subject only known as ‘Sergio’ detailing directions to drop off the vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.

Federal authorities arrested Brownsville resident Jose Isaac Martinez, born in 1985, in an un-named public parking lot where the vehicle Ortiz-Rosales drove to the bridge was dropped off, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records indicate that both Jose Isaac Martinez and Ortiz-Rosales are being held without bond pending probable cause and detention hearings scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Thursday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III.

Ortiz-Rosales waived those hearings and will remain in custody, court records show.

Yarim Martinez and Rodriguez are also being held without bond pending probable cause and detention hearings scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Thursday at in front of Torteya.

The suspects are charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing narcotics with the intent to distribute and conspiracy to do the same.

