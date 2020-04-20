Changing Courses: Families adapt to schooling at home

When Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District announced that the district was extending spring break by a week as a precaution against COVID-19, Jennifer Ramirez, a single mother of two and district teacher’s aide, wasn’t concerned.

“I thought, ‘Okay well they are going to disinfect and — because that’s what they were doing at the school — we should be able to go back,’” Ramirez said.

It’s also something of a joke in the community, the district’s habit of being open in the face of events that other school districts close for. “I’ll believe it if Los Fresnos closes” is the quip that Ramirez often hears.

Then abruptly, Los Fresnos CISD closed. An announcement from the superintendent on March 19 told parents that the school would be closed until April 3, which could be subject to an extension. Later, the closure was extended again until May. Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that schools continue to keep classes closed for the rest of the school year.

So like many families, Ramirez adapted her home into a school for her two children, first-grader Jacob and sixth-grader Audrey. She brought home her work laptop, which serves as the household’s only computer, and bought an internet hotspot so her children could complete their online coursework and Zoom conferences.

While Abbott announced that public, private and higher education institutions would remain closed for the rest of the school year in Friday’s press conference, local parents had already assumed there wouldn’t be a return to the normal classroom this year.

“Brownsville Independent School District announced that they would postpone until further notice, but if you look at the trajectory of other countries — other parts of our country — I think it’s just wise and that they are probably not going to go back this year,” Giana Hesterberg said.

Hesterberg’s three children Jack, Cecily and Felicity all attend Daniel Breeden Elementary School in BISD, but have been at home since spring break was initially extended for the district on March 17.

For Hesterberg, the closure has been something of a mixed blessing. A certified teacher, she had been playing with the idea of homeschooling her children before the closures.

So Hesterberg drew up lesson plans. In addition to traditional subjects like reading and math, her children also do a neighborhood clean-up, learn life skills, and have piano lessons among many other activities.

Despite the fun of creating a school for her children, Hesterberg is aware that it is too early to count it a success. “I’m still very much in the honeymoon period. I’m sure there will be days where I’m like, ‘Okay I’m ready for summer, I’m ready for this to be over’,” Hesterberg said.

For Omar and Brenda Garza, the initial days of their children’s new life at home was chaotic to say the least. The couple have to balance conducting virtual training sessions with their clients at PÜR Fitness & Health with helping their three children first-grader Sophia, third-grader Camila and fifth-grader Diego.

“At first, it was a little chaotic because it would intervene with scheduling training and stuff, but then we kind of came up with a routine,” Omar said.

Every morning, the kids go outside for a bike ride, run or walk — sometimes with an added workout — depending on the day. Then they get ready for school and start on their work.

Both parents try to be available to help their children and provide a routine around their work, but to help smooth family relations the couple developed a system.

In the dining area, a chart details the many different rewards the kids can earn. For example, cleaning their room is $20. Reading for 30 minutes, $80. And the top reward for $100, no fighting for one whole day.

The money isn’t real, but the kids can spend it on snacks and other goodies.

“This is more like extensive motivation. You do your chores, or you do this or do that — you get rewarded,” Omar said.

Even as parents are juggling school, work and home routines, worries about the realities of the pandemic creep in.

Seven-year-old Jacob Ramirez has autism and asthma, and Jennifer Ramirez worries about keeping him safe. She’s explained to him why they can’t do their normal routine — why he can’t go out with her — and the consequences if he gets sick and has to go to the hospital alone.

“It’s scary for me to think that he could get COVID-19 and that I wouldn’t be able to be in there with him. That’s the scariest part, of me not being there.”

For Giana Hesterberg, it’s not necessarily just the pandemic that wears on her, but the lack of an ability to plan. So far her children are enjoying their time together—even as they miss school— and she’s tried to make it as pleasant a memory for them as is possible.

She’s optimistic that by the end of summer there might be a chance of life returning to normal. “But I don’t know if that is going to be the case. That’s the hardest thing for me is how long is life going to continue to look like this,” she said.

dcathey@brownsvilleherald.com