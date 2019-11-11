Chancel Choir to perform at Carnegie

The Chancel Choir from Brownsville’s First United Methodist Church will perform at the Carnegie Hall in New York as part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York concert series on Nov. 17.

The Carnegie Hall is a concert venue in Manhattan and its mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians of the three stages of the “legendary” hall to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience.

The concert is named “Sing! Christmas Dreams” and the church will join other choristers from different Christian denominations. United Methodist Church has been practicing since September.

“We are very excited about going, we have been working since September on the Christmas music, so it is pretty hard and we are ready to go, up for the challenge and excited to represent Brownsville and our church,” Joan Wiley, music director, said. “It’s a choir of about 250 voices from around the United States and probably Canada that have auditioned to choir, so you have to audition to get in.”

The church was invited after the artistic director and principal conductor of the concert series found an online video of them performing the Christmas cantata from 2018.

“(They) found a recording of the church’s Christmas cantata performance from 2018 online and reached out to us with an invitation,” Wiley said.

Wiley said it is not students who are part of the choir but people whose ages range from 20s to 70s. They will perform Christmas carols and songs written by Joseph Martin.

“They’re all songs written by Joseph Martin, our favorite one is ‘Rejoice The Lord is Born’ and we are also doing arrangements like ‘Joy To The World’ and some other arrangements and different Christmas carols,” Wiley said. “It’s a church choir and we have people in their 20s to all the way of people in their 70s that are going.”

Martin is from Austin and he is one of the top names in Christian choral music living today. Wiley said the choir is very excited to work with him.

“The choir is excited to start the holiday season by presenting this Christmas music under the direction of the composer,” Wiley said. “Choristers don’t often get to work with someone who has written the music they are performing.”

The choir will host a free and open to the public Christmas Concert at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8 at the church.

