Champs Parade: TSC celebrates its soccer team

The men’s soccer club at Texas Southmost College gathered with a crowd of students and faculty to celebrate the Scorpions’ win at the regional championship last weekend in Dallas.

Music blasted and players posed for photos with the team’s trophy following a golf cart parade through the campus in south Brownsville, just past International Boulevard.

The Scorpions defeated Texas Tech, a top-ranked team, on Sunday in a final held at the University of Texas, Dallas Soccer Complex in Richardson, Texas.

Nearly 80 attendees cheered and enjoyed music at a barbecue held in the TSC gazebos, where players discussed the victory and what comes next.

“I’m really proud of this,” said team member Jose Villanueva, who has been on the team since last year and is in his final year of studies at the college. “Nationals is next, and we’ve got to be positive.”

According to Villanueva, the final game was difficult, but the team pushed through, resulting in a 2-0 win over Texas Tech. Texas Southmost College was the only community college that qualified to compete at the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association Region IV South Tournament.

Coach Mario Zamora says the win is proof that TSC is capable of competing against large universities.

“Even though we are a community college, we can compete against any school in the region,” he said at Thursday’s celebration. “I’m really happy with our players and our community for the big support they give us every game.”

The Scorpions are headed to the NIRSA Championship Series National Soccer Championships on Nov. 20-23 in Round Rock.

Training for the tournament commences next week.

