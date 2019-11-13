Chamber to host City Manager’s Update

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce will host the “City Manager’s Update” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Brownsville Events Center where culture, innovation, financial and upcoming plans for 2020 will be discussed.
City Manager Noel Bernal began his service as city manager on Dec. 3 of 2018. Bernal has served communities in South, Central and North Texas throughout his professional career in public service, the chamber’s webpage for the event reads.
Bernal reports to the mayor and city commission and provides leadership and management to over 1,400 employees and a $153 million operating budget.
During the event, on the issue of culture Bernal will talk about implementing an organizational culture using the total alignment framework with an emphasis on leadership development and high performance results; the implemented new organizational structure to accomplish strategic objectives and operational efficiencies including new Communications and Marketing, Internal Services, Public Works and Engineering and Planning and Redevelopment Services; the utilized professional facilitation for City Commission Strategic Visioning Process for development of 5-year Strategic Plan, among others.
In regards to innovation, Bernal will discuss the implemented fiscal land use analysis to establish baseline for growth and development objectives; Developed Facilities Improvement Plan of $13 million for comprehensive reinvestment throughout city facilities; Researching Wellness Program options for cost-containment of self-funded medical plan in partnership with UT-School of Public Health, Texas Municipal League and SA benefits, among others.
Bernal will also talk about financial initiatives such as the retooled long-term financial planning for Capital Improvement Plan, including a debt restructure creating capacity of $30 million, established pay-go funding for capital outlay; developing a 5-year operating budget forecasting for proactive management of property tax cap impact, among others.
Bernal will also talk about the initiatives for the upcoming year 2020 such as the Gladys Porter Zoo Master Plan; P3 Strategies for Retail Development Digital; Inclusion and Broadband Development and the Economic Development Strategy in conjunction with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation and the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation.
The event is free and open to the public with online registration at business.brownsvillechamber.com/events. For more information call the chamber at (956) 542-4341.