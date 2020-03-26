Chamber hosts webinar for businesses hurt by COVID-19

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held a webinar on information about the United States Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan on Thursday, when Angela R. Burton, district director of the SBA Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office, answered questions about applying for help.

The loan will cover vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing due to COVID-19. These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, according to the description for the event.

More than 100 attended the Zoom meeting in which Brownsville Chamber Chief Executive Officer Esmy Villarreal, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, and Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Josh Mejia talked about the programs available for business owners.

“Late last night at around 2 in the morning the Senate passed a stimulus relieve package, it’s about 800 pages long and we are going through that and we expect that to come through the House floor sometime [today],” Vela said. “In regard to small businesses, I think that this is at least temporarily going to provide a kind of relief that we really need right now under these very difficult circumstances.”

Vela said one of the programs he expects will pass from the stimulus package is one that would help business owners use loan money for their business and then the loan would be forgiven.

“The way that it is to work is that as long as you use that money to pay your employees, pay your rent, maybe a construction, insurance and things like that, after eight weeks the loan will be forgiven and the money essentially becomes a grant,” he said.

Burton talked about the economic injury disaster loan from the Small Business Administration and the requirements needed to apply for it.

During the presentation she stated this loan program loans up to $2 million with no payments for 12 months; small business and private non-profits are eligible; money may be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills affected by the disaster; 3.75% interest rate for small businesses without credit available elsewhere, businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible; 2.75% for private non-profits and long-term repayments for COVID crisis will be 30 years.

There is no cost to apply, no obligation to take the loan if offered, amount should reflect six months of operating expenses, applicant can have an existing SBA Disaster Loan and still qualify, applicant can have other existing SBA Loan and still qualify but loans cannot be consolidated.

For more information about the loan, visit sba.gov/disaster.

Mejia said the City of Brownsville in partnership with BCIC and the Chamber of Commerce created a website aimed to help the business community with programs that may assist them in this time. The website is assist.brownsvilleedc.org and is available both in English and Spanish.

“This will allow folks to register online by a text message or through an online form so that we can receive information regarding the current state of operations of your business as per the COVID-19 impacts that we are seeing,” he said.

“The information that we are receiving is very valuable, as you heard, from Congressman Vela, the more information we receive about the impact of COVID-19 to your business operations the more effective we are at developing the programs that our community needs to be able to move forward,” Mejia said.

nreyna@brownsvilleherald.com