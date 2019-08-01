Chamber drops federal grant

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce has decided not to renew a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration to operate the Women’s Business Center Rio Grande Valley, formerly the Women’s Business Center of Cameron County.

Chamber President and CEO Esmeralda Villarreal said in a statement that the chamber will continue to fully fund and operate the center without the SBA agreement. The center, housed in chamber headquarters and providing business counseling and other services to small business owners and aspiring small business owners, was created in 2016 through a $150,000 SBA grant and a 50-percent match from the chamber.

The center began operations in October 2016 led by Andrea Benton, who stepped down as executive director in March for a job in the private sector. The center has counseled more than 200 clients and trained over 1,000 entrepreneurs (females and males) through its various programs, leading to 26 business startups, 49 new jobs and access to more than $351,500 in capital, according to the chamber.

The agreement with SBA stipulated that in the third year the chamber would be required to begin contributing a one-to-one match, or $150,000, for the chamber to continue receiving the SBA grant. In electing not to renew the agreement, the chamber will pass on $150,000 a year from SBA and the women’s business center will no longer be under the agency’s oversight.

Angela Burton, director of the SBA’s Lower Rio Grande Valley District Office and former Brownsville chamber head, said she wishes the cooperative agreement could have continued since the women’s business center accomplished so much under it.

“They were doing such a wonderful job supporting entrepreneurs, but I understand it’s a business decision,” she said. “I’m hoping that there’s another opportunity for a nonprofit in the district to possible apply if the grant is sent out again.

“I can tell you that SBA will continue to work with them in training and support outreach. ... We want to make sure that our small businesses are still taken care of and that anyone wanting to start or grow a business will always have resources.”

The Women’s Business Center Rio Grande Valley offers free and confidential business counseling Monday through Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month. Counseling sessions can be booked by calling (956) 542-4341. The center is located at 1600 University Blvd.

sclark@brownsvilleherald.com