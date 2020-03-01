Celebrating our culture: Grand International Parade draws thousands to downtown

Thousands of people wearing their Mexican costumes braved the sun and the wind on Saturday to be part of the Grand International Parade, the biggest event for Charro Days during the whole year.

Dogs, Winter Texans, students, abuelitos, children and whole families were seen on both sides of Elizabeth Street enjoying the fusion of the cultures that can only happen in border towns. Tostaditas, tacos, algodones de azucar and elotes, were some of the antojitos attendees were able to purchase while they watched their parade from the thousands and thousands of chairs that sat all the way from Palm Boulevard to International.

“All of us have a Hispanic background, it goes back to our grandparents, our great grandparents and we have a connection with the Mexican community so we need to embrace that,” Amparo Burnias, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, said. “This is our way of spreading patriotism, camaraderie amongst all of us, being a part of the community and reminding the people that our military and our soldiers were there for us and they still are.”

Burnias said Charro Days has been part of her life for so many years. She said she has vivid memories of being a little girl and being dressed up for the parades.

“When we were little my mother used to dress my sister and myself in our Mexican costumes and we would walk up and down and I remember vividly that the winter visitors liked to take pictures of the children dressed up so very often they would stop us to take a picture,” she said.

The parade had more than 140 floats and included Mayor of Matamoros Mario Alberto Lopez Hernandez and Mr. Amigo Julio Cesar Chavez. The parade in Matamoros started after the one in Brownsville ended with some of the participants crossing the international bridge to celebrate on both sides of the border.

“This is the 83rd year so just come by and come and celebrate with us our festivities, our fiesta and it’s not only people from Brownsville and Matamoros, it’s people from out of state and out the country, they come and see,” President of Charro Days Lulu Lieck said.

“It is our heritage, it is just to remember who you are, where you come from and not only our Mexican-American but even Anglos who are here love it and they love everything about Mexico so they come to celebrate with us.”

City Commissioner Nurith Galonsky said this is a unique event that is typical of Brownsville. She said the events unite the whole community and it is something that appeals to everyone.

“Most of us have Mexican lineage and it is just a beautiful event. You see all these families, you see everyone out last night and today,” she said. “It is something that is typical of just Brownsville, other cities in the Valley may have it but they’re completely different and I don’t think it has the same flavor or feel as Charro Days in Brownsville.”

Ninah Caquias, who attended the parade wearing a black dress with colorful strips from Jalisco, said Charro Days is one of her fondest memories from growing up in Brownsville.

“Every year I try my best to keep the tradition of showing up and showing my support,” she said. “It represents how culturally unique and diverse we are as a community and I believe it’s important to continue Charro Days to remind us of the sisterhood between Matamoros and Brownsville.”

